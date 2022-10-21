'It's been a great career': Port Neches community says goodbye to Chief Paul Lemoine after 30 years of service

“It is time for me to concentrate on my personal passions and ventures. I have five grandchildren that need my attention.”

PORT NECHES, Texas — Many gathered in Port Neches to honor and thank a man who served the Southeast Texas community for more than 30 years.

Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.

Chief Lemoine announced his retirement in August 2022.

Sgt. Cheri Griffith will take his place. Griffith will make history as the first woman to hold the position.

A reception was held in honor of Chief Lemoine on Friday at the Port Neches Senior Center.

Chief Lemoine served in law enforcement for a total of 38 years. His first job in the field was with the Port Arthur Police Department in 1984.

He later joined the Port Neches Police Department, climbing the ranks to become chief in 2008.

During his time on the force, Chief Lemoine helped the city through major tragedies. One example was when the TPC group facility exploded in 2019.

Lemoine feels that while his profession has been a tough one, he would not change a thing.

“It’s been a great career, and I am blessed to have worked with such a good group of supportive citizens, administrators, media partners, and employees,” Lemoine said in a statement.

While serving the Port Neches community, the chief said he has missed many family events and canceled numerous amount of vacations.

“It is time for me to concentrate on my personal passions and ventures,” Lemoine said. “I have five grandchildren that need my attention.”

During his retirement, Lemoine plans to pursue gardening, beekeeping, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and forging. He also plans to volunteer in the Port Neches community.

