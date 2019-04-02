PORT NECHES, Texas — A 46-year-old man was arrested for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

He is accused of assaulting a four-year-old boy repeatedly during the summer of 2017 according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release. The boy made an outcry regarding the abuse later and was interviewed at the Garth House according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Port Neches Police Department, and Dews was indicted on January 30, 2019 according to the release.

If Dews is convicted, he may face 25 years to 99 years or life in prison without parole for each of the three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child charges according to the release. Each count is an enhanced first-degree felony and he could face a punishment range of two to twenty years for the indecency with a child, a second-degree felony according to the release.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release:

RYAN DEWS ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD, INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office arrested Ryan Dews, 46, of Port Neches, Texas today for three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child. He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy during the summer of 2017. The boy later made an outcry regarding the abuse and was interviewed at the Garth House. The case was investigated by the Port Neches Police Department and a grand jury indicted Dews on January 30, 2019.

If convicted, Dews faces a punishment range of twenty-five (25) years to ninety-nine (99) years or life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child, an enhanced first-degree felony. Dews also faces a punishment range of two (2) to twenty (2o) years for the Indecency with a Child, a second-degree felony.