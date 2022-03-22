No injuries reported after Port Neches house fire Tuesday morning

Units responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Hampton Lane.

PORT NECHES, Texas — No injuries were reported at a Port Neches house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Port Neches Fire Department.

Units responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Hampton Lane. The fire department made the announcement at 10 a.m.

Investigators believe a power surge may have been a factor in the fire.

No major damages were reported, and firefighters said the incident is under control.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.