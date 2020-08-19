Port Neches-Groves ISD students return to school with only in-person learning

“Virtual learning is hard to meet the individual needs of our students,” Gauthier said. “There are social and emotional things going on. Kids need food, breakfast and lunch provided for them. There is the social interaction that our kids have not had for five months.”



On the first day of PNG's school year, the district is short of teachers at Port Neches Elementary. One of them tested positive for COVID-19, the other seven are self-quarantined.



So what happens if a student or staff member were to test positive during the school year? The district will contact those who were in close contact with the person who tested positive.



They must remain off campus for 14 days and absences will not count for extracurricular activities.



In their return to school plans, the district says while it's not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread, current science suggests there are steps schools can take to reduce the risks."



Port Neches elementary parent Chelsea Albracht says she's confident in the safety measures the district has in place.



“I think the kids being back in school is the best thing for them because they need to socialize with their friends. I know our kids, being cooped up, they had some hardships being stuck at home,” Albracht said.



Remember, screening your child every day before dropping them off at school is highly encouraged. The district has even provided a self-screening checklist that's available on their website.