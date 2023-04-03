Port Neches-Groves High School student advancing to nationals after winning SkillsUSA state champ for criminal justice

Jason Tristan worked with several with Port Neches Police Department officers and an investigator to prepare and train for the competition.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Southeast Texas student won big at the 2023 SkillsUSA state competition.

Port Neches-Groves High School student Jason Tristan won state champion at the SkillsUSA Texas Leadership and Skills Conference for criminal justice in Corpus Christi.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, according to the SkillsUSA website.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the showcase event of the organization, where students compete in various trade and technical fields.

Tristan took the initiative to learn everything he could to prepare for the competition, according to a news release from the Port Neches Police Department.

He participated in PNG High School criminal justice and Port Neches Police Department partnership, where he worked with several officers and an investigator to prepare and train for the competition.

"We are so excited for Jason and will be cheering him on when he competes in the National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia. Congratulations, Jason," Port Neches PD officers said in the release.

Tristan will represent the state of Texas at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Championship Conference, where he will compete against the best competitors from every state.

The conference takes place in Atlanta, Georgia on June 19, 2023.

