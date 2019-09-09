PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches-Groves ISD student reported being sexually assaulted after a football game Friday night.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine confirms to 12News that the allegations involved a student who was touched inappropriately.

Chief Lemoine says the incident reportedly happened while students were returning from Friday's away game in Huntsville.

The school district said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Rest assured that the safety of our students is our top priority," Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier said in an email to 12News. "We are taking all allegations seriously and all steps necessary to ensure the safety and security of our students."

Chief Lemoine says no adults were involved in the incident and that the case is under investigation.

