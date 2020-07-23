Port Neches-Groves ISD administrators slammed on social media for photo that shows only one person masked at staff retreat

One Facebook user wrote, "I personally know several people in this picture, and I know they work hard for our district."

PORT NECHES, Texas — A photo of two dozen Port Neches-Groves ISD administrators has received a lot of attention on social media. The group is currently at a retreat, and only one person in the photo is wearing a mask.

The photo was shared by the district on Facebook.

PNGISD is the only Southeast Texas school district that has announced plans to only offer face-to-face learning for students in the fall.

The photo is raising eyebrows, and many people in the comments are not happy about the lack of masks and social distancing.

Many offer praise for the administrators as they confront the challenges of COVID-19.

One Facebook user wrote, "I personally know several people in this picture, and I know they work hard for our district."

She continued by saying, "Lifting you all up at this unprecedented time."

Others shared harsh words, with one woman writing, "You display a blatant lack of safety concerns for yourselves, your family, and the community. While I appreciate you coming together to help children, what safety precautions are you demonstrating to children and community in this photo?"

12News reached out to Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier, but she has not yet responded to a request for comment about the photo.