'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades.

With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook post.

Trahan is described as a man who always had the respect of colleagues. Fire Chief Eloy Vega said Trahan's professionalism and connection to the community played a key role in helping him climb the ranks.

Captain Trahan started with the Port Neches FD in an entry-level position in 1974.

"He carried that passion with him, and was a very successful fire officer, to the point where he inspired, his leadership inspired his crew and for that, we're very thankful," Chief Vega said.

Trahan retired in 2018 after 43 years of service.

"Lots of fun, always fun. Great fun guy. Excellent concrete mason on the side and followed in his dad’s footsteps,” said fellow retired firefighter, Mal Lightfoot.

Captain Trahan and Lightfoot became friends in 1979.

Lightfoot recalls his first Thanksgiving in Port Neches when he didn't know anyone in town.

He says Captain Trahan took him under his wing and showed him all about Cajun culture.

"It was the first experience that I'd seen anybody try to deep fry a turkey in a crawfish pot," Lightfoot said.

Hard work, dedication, and consistency make a great captain and colleagues say Trahan embodied all of those qualities.

The entire fire department is sending their condolences to Captain Trahan's family.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.

