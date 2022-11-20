'His legacy will live on' : Port Neches Fire Department mourning loss of retired, beloved captain

Curtis Trahan retired from Port Neches Fire Department in 2018 after serving the city of Port Neches for 43 years.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department is mourning the loss of a beloved, retired captain.

Curtis Trahan retired from Port Neches Fire Department in 2018 after serving the city of Port Neches for 43 years. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning this death in a Sunday Facebook post.

Fire Chief Eloy Vega released a statement saying, "We want to offer our most sincerest condolences to Capt. Trahan’s family. Capt. Trahan provided decades of service to his community and the PNFD. He will be missed but his legacy will live on as we remain to honor his memory through our efforts.”

The department said their thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Trahan's family, friends and co-workers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.