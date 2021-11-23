'Tribe Day' | Port Neches Elementary gets creative with ways to encourage good behavior among student

Ask anyone at Port Neches Elementary and they'll tell you Thursdays are special.



"Thursdays are more fun than any other day in the week,” said student Bront Ballew. “We really just get to wear whatever we want as long as it's in our color like a headband or a wig or a bandana or suspenders."



They call it "Tribe Day."



"It's where we all have to wear our tribe gear,” said student Ella Provencio.



Principal Kimberley Carter started the reward system three years ago to encourage good behavior.



"This gets them in school,” Carter said. “It gets them in their seat, promotes a positive attitude or a culture of learning and loving each other and protect their, like their shirt says ‘protecting their tribe.’"



For these fifth graders, it's all about the beans.



"The way we collect points for our tribe is we earn beans,” said student Maddox Britt.



"Whoever wins the most beans throughout the six weeks, they hang it on their door and it shows that they're the winner," Provencio said.



The school's six tribes compete against each other every six weeks.



“We do a big tribe pep rally where you go all out in your tribe colors,” Provencio said.