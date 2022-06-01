Port Neches Elementary students, staff celebrate 'Tribe Day' at pep rally

Students are separated into tribes and given beans for good deeds throughout a six-week period.

PORT NECHES, Texas — While Friday might be most people's favorite day Thursdays are a special day for Port Neches Elementary School students.



It’s when they have a party to celebrate “Tribe Day.”

Students are separated into tribes and given beans for good deeds throughout a six-week period.



The tribe that collects the most beans wins.

Thursday marked the end of a six-week period, and the long-awaited winners were announced in a pep rally.



One student even won something extra.

“I felt amazing. I wasn't really expecting to get the principal's choice award, and once I heard my name get called, it was an amazing feeling,” said student Ella Provencio.

Principal Kimberley Carter started the reward system three years ago to encourage good behavior.



She said it's been a big success and clearly, the students love it as well.

