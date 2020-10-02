PORT NECHES, Texas — They're furious with TPC's decision to change its settlement process.

12News received dozens of messages after TPC announced the changes. In fact, about 50 people gathered for a protest and even city leaders are calling on TPC to be more transparent.

Blast victims will have to go through a three stage process for unresolved property damage settlements.

A TPC spokesperson says the purpose is to ensure that proper repairs are being made.

RELATED: 'We want answers' | Dozens protest in Port Neches after TPC Group changes claims process

RELATED: TPC confirms changes to claims process for homeowners waiting for damage settlements

Previously, TPC Group gave out checks without going through these steps.

Many who attended the protest Sunday say they felt blind sided by the changes.

Port Neches City Mayor Glen Johnson says TPC needs to get back with residents, who have questions about the changes.

"At least give the citizens a chance to ask their questions. They may not like their answers but at the same time it's about being able to ask who can I talk to. Right now we got nobody," Johnson said.

A TPC spokesperson says the claims department has completed more than 7,300 property inspections and resolved more than 1,800 property claims.

The company says it's prioritizing residential home inspections and settlements for families closes to the plant.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Dangerous 'gray death' drug has already hit Houston streets

Beaumont Police say man injured after officer-involved shooting

Mack truck slams into abandoned building north of Kountze, killing driver