Port Neches City Council makes it illegal to dump, feed stray animals

This debate was sparked by the colony of cats at Riverfront Park that are constantly given food and water by residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches City Council unanimously approved two new ordinances regarding stray animals on Thursday.

One ordinance makes it illegal to feed them and the other makes it illegal to dump an animal.

Council members hope these new laws will help fix the problem that is seen through a colony of cats at Riverfront Park.

These cats are well taken care of by friendly citizens as seen by the food trays and water jugs placed nearby them, but the sanctuary of stray animals is not entirely welcome.

"Bottom line is, you have cats in a park, that was built for citizens, that's a problem," said Mayor Glenn Johnson at the meeting.

Animal advocates, the police chief, concerned residents, game wardens and the council all contributed to the hour-long debate.

"We are not in the position of raising cats," Johnson said.

Founder and President of Friends of Ferals, Vyki Derrick believes they aren't working towards a solution.

Derrick has personally spayed and neutered dozens of cats at the park.

"If you quit feeding them, that doesn't make the cats disappear. It's just inhumane," she said.

Mayor Johnson hopes the new ordinances will help the issue, but knows it won't be a final solution.

"We would love to be able to find a solution, besides just picking them up, and disposing of the cats," he said. "So, what the answer is, we don't know, they don't know, but were trying to address it, we have to address it."

Derrick thinks the cats will spread out throughout the neighborhoods and return back to their home base.

"Because that's where they feel comfortable, I just don't think it will resolve the issue," she said.

Mayor Johnson says the problem of removing the cats from the park will continue to be discussed.