PORT NECHES, Texas — Teachers in Mid-County are receiving much needed supplies thanks to First United Methodist Church in Port Neches. (FUMC-PN)

On Sunday, members began raising money to help buy classroom supplies for local educators.

It's all in response to a movement 12News first told you about a few weeks ago, where teachers post their "Wish lists" on Amazon.

A Tyler County teacher created a Facebook group called "Amazon Teacher Gifting" in July.

The group has quickly jumped to 36,000 members and caught the eye of First United Methodist Church.

In just a few days, the congregation has raised nearly $2,000 for teachers in their community.

The fundraiser began on Sunday with a one-time collection.

FUMC-PN then matched those funds with their own mission money and took to Facebook, asking teachers to share their supply lists.

Dozens of Mid-County teachers are already seeing their wish lists fulfilled.

"Thanks to the church my list was cleared, so hashtag 'clear the list,'" said Diane Johnson, a 12th grade English teacher at Nederland High School. "I'm officially ready to start the year now."

Johnson is one of many educators who have created an online list of supplies, detailing what they need for the upcoming school year.

She tells 12News paying out of pocket is typical for her.

"I would say $200 every year, but it's not from the lack of the school trying I mean there's budget cuts every year," said Johnson. "With the deficiencies, often times teachers have to supplement the best that they can."

With the $2,000 raised, First United Methodist Church has been able to buy supplies and use Amazon to ship them to each teacher's house.

"Why don't we challenge the community, send it out to the chamber of commerce and through other folks here in the community," said Pastor Curtis Matthys at FUMC-PN. "We've had about 4,000 hits on our Facebook page which is where they can go and learn about it, so I think the response has been excellent."

The church says they've helped 23 teachers throughout the Mid-County area with their lists.

"We love all Gods children," said Matthys. "So, I can't imagine a better way to help God's children than help their teachers do the best job they can."

Johnson says not having to worry about providing for her class is a great start to the school year.

"When you buy supplies, you're thinking of the kids but that stress is also on you as well," said Johnson. "This is just a great way to start the year on a high note and we get to hand those blessings out to the kids."