BEAUMONT, Texas — One state representative is asking for federal help in establishing a new VA medical inpatient hospital for veterans in Jefferson and Orange Counties.

In a Tuesday news release, State Representative Dade Phelan announced he sent a letter to President Donald Trump "voicing his concern for the lack of reliable healthcare options for over 1.6 million veterans in Texas."

The letter suggests Baptist Orange Hospital and St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur as possible sites for the suggested inpatient hospital. Phelan suggested that Veterans Administration consider buying or leasing a facility to provide veterans with health care.

"There are over 22,000 veterans who live in Orange and Jefferson Counties. Sadly, we are unable to properly care for our veterans in Southeast Texas, because the nearest VA Medical Inpatient Hospital is over 100 miles away,” stated Representative Phelan in the release. “Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our country and they desperately deserve proper medical care.”

Beaumont is home to the Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic. It's located at 3420 Veteran Circle off of I-10.

RELATED: Beaumont veteran, wife wade out of home during Imelda; says he could 'use some' help

RELATED: CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital working out of makeshift emergency room after flooding from Imelda

From a Dade Phelan news release:

Today, State Representative Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) sent a letter to President Trump voicing his concern for the lack of reliable healthcare options for over 1.6 million veterans in Texas and asking for the Veterans Administration to consider buying or leasing two possible venues in Southeast Texas to establish a new VA Medical Inpatient Hospital.

The two venue options that Representative Phelan suggests for consideration are Baptist Orange Hospital and St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur.

“I am privileged to represent Orange and Jefferson Counties in the Texas House of Representatives. One of the greatest things about my district is the large population of veterans that I am able to represent.

There are over 22,000 veterans who live in Orange and Jefferson Counties. Sadly, we are unable to properly care for our veterans in Southeast Texas, because the nearest VA Medical Inpatient Hospital is over 100 miles away,” stated Representative Phelan. “Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our country and they desperately deserve proper medical care.”

Representative Phelan is serving his third term in the Texas House of Representatives. He proudly serves House District 21, representing both Jefferson and Orange Counties. He serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on State Affairs.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

It's 2020 and 90,000 Vietnam veterans will finally receive disability benefits

White House says VA funded at highest amount in history

Katy woman accused of defrauding VA of more than $600K