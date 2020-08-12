Port Arthur's DeAndre Nico set to hold listening party at Beaumont club later this week

"I expect them to give me great advice, to tell me how they feel about the music, and the message I'm trying to give to them."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Arthur vocalist DeAndre Nico is hoping to connect with fans in Southeast Texas this week.

12News followed the Port Arthur native's journey all the way to 'The Voice,' a musical competition on NBC, two years ago.

The artist has a listening party coming up at Club Plush. He said he hopes to hear from fans as he plans his next moves.

MORE | DeAndre Nico Listening Party

"I expect my fans to show up and show out. I expect them to give me great advice, to tell me how they feel about the music, and the message I'm trying to give to them," Nico said.

Nico's local listening party will be Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Club Blush.

The crowd will be kept to a minimum because of the coronavirus.