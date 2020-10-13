Port Arthur woman calls Hurricane Delta unforgettable as she awaits electricity restoral

Hurricane Delta left more than 100,000 Entergy customers in the dark across the region.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Many across Southeast Texas are still anxiously waiting on their power to be restored after Hurricane Delta left tens of thousands in the dark last Friday.

Entergy says they more than 2,000 crew members working to restore power.

Patience is running thin for some in Port Arthur which is among the hardest hit areas here in Southeast Texas.

Since then, major progress has in restoring power has been made according to Entergy.

An Entergy spokesperson says that 73% of their customer's power has been restored.

But a large portion of Port Arthur remains in the dark

Some residents say the heat is starting to take a toll but are choosing to remain optimistic.

Sheryl Wilson has witnessed a lot over the last few days from her front porch in west Port Arthur.

"To stand here in the middle of the afternoon, like 5, 5:30 to watch this stuff unfold was just really horrific, it was horrific,” she told 12News on Monday.

Remnants of Hurricane Delta's impact, several destroyed utility poles and damaged transformer, were displayed across the street from her house.

"I'm wiping up water, I'm watching these trees swaying and I'm praying God please spare us and when I stood up and I saw that ball of fire over there it really took me back. That's just the honest truth,” Wilson she recalled, gesturing to a power line near her home Monday.

Wilson is part of the less fortunate 27% still in the dark, But she’s happy to see some progress.

"It gets really hot but other than that it has just been totally uncomfortable, but thank God they sent some people out this morning and we are prayerful that we will be online soon,” she said.

As Wilson waits for her lights to come back on, she looks back at past storms and acknowledges Delta’s unforgettable impact.

“It is definitely one I will never forget. It is definitely one that I don't wanna go through again,” she says while sitting on the front porch of her home.

Entergy says most customers should have power back on by Wednesday. Some in harder-hit areas like here Port Arthur may have to wait till Friday.

Covid-19 measures, flooding and roads being blocked due to debris from Delta are some of the challenges face by repair crews the Entergy spokesperson said.

Most customers should have power back by Wednesday, according to Entergy.

Those in the harder-hit areas will likely have to wait until Friday.