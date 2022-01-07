Port Arthur main water treatment plant temporarily offline, residents advised to conserve water

The Texas Department of Transportation warned drivers Friday morning to be careful as high water flooded dozens of streets.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Heavy rainfall Friday morning in Port Arthur is causing water disruptions hours later, the city says.

The city released a statement Friday evening saying its main water treatment plant will be offline temporarily for an electrical repair.

The repair could take up to three hours. While repairs are in progress, the city is asking residents and businesses to keep water use at a minimum.

During the worst of the rain, the City of Port Arthur warned people about drainage issues and closed roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation also urged drivers Friday morning to be careful as high water flooded dozens of streets.

The pump system for the City of Port Arthur is run by Drainage District 7.

A DD7 representative told 12News that the pumps are working as fast as possible.

It’s unclear if the water plant issue has anything to do with the street flooding.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.