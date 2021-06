The affected areas include the areas from Dryden Road to 13th St. between Green Avenue to Stadium Road for about four to six hours.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Water services are off due to a water main break in the 4900 Block of Gulfway Drive.

Please call (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.