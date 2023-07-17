Port Arthur Wastewater Plant getting $64M upgrades after sewage spill caused pump failure

Officials say that this rebuilding can't come quickly enough, telling 12News that in 10 years, the plant wouldn't be operational.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Wastewater Treatment Plant is being rebuilt in a $64 million overhaul.

Two weeks ago, the plant had an explosion that caused 2.5 million gallons of wastewater to spill. The cause of the explosion were two failing pumps.

Officials say that this rebuilding can't come quickly enough. They tell 12News that in 10 years, the plant wouldn't be operational.

"We've done some major maintenance, but a lot of the parts aren't available," said City of Port Arthur's Director of Water Utilities Calvin Matthews.

The plant is starting to deteriorate, with old tanks and pumps struggling to keep up.

"There's a lot of bypass pumping that take units out, so we can keep other units running," said Matthews.

Matthews says every piece of machinery processing wastewater needs to be in good shape.

"We'll start the rebuild on the trickling filters, and also they're building the pump station that will replace the screw pumps," said Matthews.

These are the same pumps that failed two weeks ago.

"The aging of the plant is definitely the problem with the spill. I mean those pumps are way beyond their useful life. There was a motor shorted out, and a starter shorted, and when that happens, the flows keeps coming into the main lift station," said Matthews.

While Matthews focused on getting the pumps running, others focused on environmental impacts.

"As of today there is still no environmental impacts reserved. One of the primary things we would look for is dead fish," said City of Port Arthur Utilities Compliance Manager Floyd Riley.

He believes that the new renovations will make his job easier.

"The upgrades should eliminate these types of spills from happening," said Riley.

Matthews tells 12News that the renovations are expected to be completed by 2027.

The renovations are being paid for through city residents water and sewer bills, as well as industry water bills and treated process water.