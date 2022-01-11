City of Port Arthur planning to upgrade 2 parks, senior community center

Port Arthur city leaders want to upgrade Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the senior community center.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is moving forward with plans to upgrade several city parks.

This decision comes after citizens voted in 2021 to use city money to pay for three projects totaling almost $3 million.

Outdated buildings, broken fences and even rusted playground equipment can be seen at Adams Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Chandra Alpough says these areas are important to fix.

"To where everyone will come into town to look at this park, for anything dealing with sports because it's right in the hub of the city. Where everything is up and coming, we have restaurants and hotels and it's just great for tourism," she said.

These improvements are getting paid for through sales tax dollars, with a budget of $1 million per year.

Burditt Consulting was chosen to design the upcoming sports facility that will replace the current Adams Park.

"A multi-use field as well as softball field, football field, tennis courts and football fields. We want it to be one of those fields that everyone enjoys," Alpough said.

City leaders hope these projects will break ground in summer 2023.

The city wants to hear from you and what your vision is for city parks. You can reach out to the Port Arthur Parks and Recreation Department.