Port Arthur Transit Operation's supervisor Bradford Coleman said upon surveying the roads Tuesday morning, they decided to suspend public transit until flooding subsides.

"We had a lot of detours, and all our major roads that the transit system travel on is blocked or flooded. It's to the point that there was water getting in the bus in some areas and we ran out of detour points, so at that point it's best to shut it down," said Coleman.

Coleman said until the roads are deemed safe, the five public buses transporting an average of 250 passengers daily will remain parked.

"We have cars stuck in the street, they're impassable, we had to take the long way around to get here and water seemed not to be subsiding," said Coleman.

With 39 years in the Transit Department, Coleman has learned over the years when to put safety first and stop bus services. He says unless there is an emergency, no one should risk driving in these conditions.

Coleman said if you must drive, watch for the yellow and white lines on the road.

"As soon as that line disappears, turn around and go back, because once you can't see that line in front of you that means that water is so deep it's no use in risking your life or having your car get stuck and costing you more money," said Coleman.

Once the flooding subsides, the transit system will go back to its normal services.

