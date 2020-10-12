Port Arthur Transit gets six new electric buses, new charging depot under construction

The electric buses will save money in maintenance costs, increase fuel efficiency and be quieter on the road

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur will soon have a total of 10 electric buses for its transit system according to a news release from the city.

Port Arthur Transit has already received six Proterra electric buses.

The electric buses will save money in maintenance costs, increase fuel efficiency and be quieter on the road according to the city. The buses are also zero-emission.

Port Arthur Transit "envisions becoming a resource for other agencies who want to implement this technology."

A new charging depot and maintenance facility is also under construction.

From a City of Port Arthur news release:

Port Arthur Transit (PAT) has announced the arrival of 6 Proterra electric buses, with another 4 buses on the way in early 2021. With electric buses being a major component in public transportation in the future, PAT’s purchase of 10 electric buses marks a commitment to pursue innovative projects to benefit the community. The electric vehicles will save money in maintenance cost, increase fuel efficiency and benefit riders with quieter buses that are zero-emission. As the first transit agency in the region to operate battery-electric transit buses PAT envisions becoming a resource for other agencies who want to implement this technology.

PAT is also in the process of completing construction of a new charging depot and maintenance facility. The facility will enable PAT to more effectively maintain its fleet of fixed-route and paratransit vehicles while continuing additional electric vehicle expansion.