PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Even Southeast Texas' youngest residents are pitching in to help the victims of Imelda.

Students from Adams Elementary School in Port Arthur held a bake sale on Thursday to raise money for Hamshire-Fannett Intermediate School, which was damaged during Imelda's downpour just one week ago.

The sale raised more than $1,000 according to a Facebook post from Port Arthur ISD.

"Neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about," the post said.

