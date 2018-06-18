A Port Arthur homecoming was one for the books.

The expectant wife of a soldier got the surprise of a lifetime when her husband came home early from deployment.

Caitleigh Gill, who is eight-months pregnant, was at IHOP eating with her family when her husband Jesse surprised her, returning home from six months of deployment in Afghanistan

"I don't have words. I'm glad to be home. This is awesome," Gill said.

Gill was supposed to come home when their baby son Elijah would have been four months old, but he got to leave early. He will be home for the baby's delivery in three weeks.

