Sisters who manage Port Arthur restaurant stepping up to help Hurricane Ida victims

Brooke Viltz was watching Hurricane Ida coverage at home with her mom when an idea popped in her head.



"I was just like ‘I gotta help these people,’ automatically,” Viltz said. So, I talked to my momma, and she was down for it, and it just happened."



Viltz manages I Heart Mac and Cheese in Port Arthur with her sister Chree Leday.



They've been collecting items to take down to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.



"[We had] toys. We had a bag of bibs, winter hats, personal hygiene, and it's coming from people that I've never talked to," Leday said.



Leday is a junior at Xavier University in New Orleans.



A week into the fall semester, Leday had to evacuate. With friends in Houma, LA, and other areas that have been devastated by the storm, she didn't hesitate to join forces with her sister.



"I was trying to text them in the midst, and their panic became my panic,” Leday said. “And when they were telling me the stuff that was happening, I was like ‘OK, yeah.’ So, anything she does I'm going to support her regardless."



The two sisters will be been collecting items this week at the restaurant located at 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suite A in Port Arthur. They will continue collecting until September 17.



Then, they'll be taking these items to Houma on Sept. 18 and collecting more to take to LaPlace, LA after that.



The sisters said they were taught to serve others, and this is just what they were put on this earth to do.



"Our grandparents helped raise us, and they always taught us selfishness is not the way to go," Leday said.