Port Arthur couple forced to pay $1.3K plumber bill after sewage backs up into home

The Whitmires say a few weeks before their sewage issues began, there were workers digging holes near the sewage lines in the neighborhood and behind their home.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur couple was forced to rip out carpets and more from their home after their bathrooms backed up with sewage.

Robert and Clara Whitmire live on Cobblestone Lane in the Stonegate Manor subdivision in Port Arthur.

On Sunday is when the major mess occurred.

"The commode had overflowed, and sewage had come up in the showers, bathtub in both bathrooms and had already seeped into the adjoined closet in the room next door," Clara Whitmire said.

This was a problem the couple never faced in their 24 years at their home.

"We had no notification from the city whatsoever that we had any sewer problems, or they were going to be doing any work. other than that gentleman," Whitmire said.

The couple made calls to the City of Port Arthur's Public Works Department.

A plumber then snaked down their pipe to find that the city's main line had a blockage.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie explains to 12News how they found the issue.

"After digging, is when they discovered an electrical line, that could be very hazardous and fatal to several individuals. So, I have been told that Entergy has been apprised of it. They are working with contractors to see when they can move this electrical line," Bartie said.

City officials say they can't make any repairs to the main sewage line until the electrical line is safely moved in order to remove the blockage.

The Whitmires wish they had more notice, so they could have prepared.

"The fact is, I feel this could of all been prevented. We had a plumber bill of $1,300 yesterday, very frustrating," Whitmire said.

The city and Entergy will be working together to fix this issue.