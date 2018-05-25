Two students at a high school campus near the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus were transported to a local hospital after some sort of noxious odor was released from a passing ship on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Port Arthur firefighters responded to the Wilson Early College High School campus on Lakeshore Drive Friday morning and tested the air in the area but found no measurable readings according to a release from the Port Arthur Independent School District.

Two students from the high school campus were transported to a local hospital according to Acadian Ambulance.

The odor also caused a brief evacuation of the student center at Lamar State College Port Arthur but firefighters found no danger and nio one was injured according to LSCPA spokesperson Gerry Dickert.

The students and faculty on the campus are not in danger according to the district.

Although there is no danger if a parent chooses to pick up their child early they may do so by checking them out of school through the attendance office on the campus according to the district.

