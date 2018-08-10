Port Arthur residents are complaining about a bad smell after an oil leak at Motiva on Monday.

Motiva said the company's Port Arthur refinery leaked a small amount of vacuum gas oil but did not tell 12news what caused the leak.

Refinery workers were immediately deployed for cleanup, the company said in a statement. Motiva said the source has been isolated and contained and clean-up is underway.

"Protection of our workers, the communities where we operate, and the environment remain our top priorities," the company said in a release.

Residents who live nearby like Margie Fields said she immediately noticed the horrible smell.

“It smelled like it was gas or something,” said Fields.

Another viewer messaged 12news to complain about the smell and how an oily substance ended up on her car's windshield.

Savannah Avenue was closed at 25th Street in Port Arthur due to the leak, but reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors like Margie aren't sure how small the leak was. She said wishes she could just sit outside without worrying about her safety.

“You never know what is going to happen,” said Fields. “It’s scary, really scary.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

