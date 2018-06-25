Doneane Beckham didn’t plan on not having water today. She’s repainting her home after Harvey repairs. The long time Port Arthur resident, and dozens of others were left without water today after a major blowout on a 12 inch water line near Lake Arthur Dr.

“We had no idea what was going on,” said Beckham, covered in paint. “There was nothing posted on social media where we could find out what happened.”

Beckham says the water in her home shut off sometime between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Beckham is upset residents weren’t made aware of what was happening by the city until hours after the water was initially shut off.

“I mean I know they don’t have anybody that does public service announcements anymore, but they could have at least posted something,” said Beckham. “You know, we realize there is a problem we are working to get it solved, but nothing.”

Donald Stanton Assistant Director of Utilities with the City of Port Arthur telling 12News the water line is repaired and sealed, and water pressure is starting to build. It should take 8 to 12 hours for water pressure to return to normal. A boil water notice has been issued for 24 hours for areas north of 73 between Hwy 69 and Twin City.

