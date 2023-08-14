x
Port Arthur resident flown to Galveston hospital after Monday morning house fire

Firefighters were unable to determine if the wood frame house had working smoke detectors.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur resident has been seriously injured in a Monday morning house fire and flown to Galveston for treatment.

Port Arthur firefighters were sent to the house fire in the 3400 block of Woodrow Dr. at about 6:23 a.m. Monday morning according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

The resident was flown by helicopter to a Galveston hospital for treatment according to Benson.

Currently firefighters are not sure of what caused the fire Benson told 12News.

The department's firefighters took an "aggressive approach" in fighting the fire and no other departments had to be called for assistance he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

