Port Arthur Police warn of Dodge pickup involved in several reports of women being followed, watched

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are warning the community, especially women and girls, to keep an eye out for a Dodge pickup they say has been involved in several suspicious reported incidents.
Several reports have been made about the driver of the pickup following and watching women in different areas of the city. The 4-door black Dodge Ram has a partial Texas license plate of MRW. Investigators it's driven by a white male.
An unknown white truck has also been reported to be lurking in the area at the same time, but police don't have a detailed description.
If you see the vehicle, you're asked to call Port Arthur Police immediately at (409)-983-8600.
From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking everyone, especially women and young girls, to be on the look out for this vehicle. The vehicle is a 4 door, black Dodge Ram with equipment in the back. The vehicle has a partial Texas license plate of MRW and is driven by a white male. There has been several incidents reported involving this black Dodge Ram watching and following women in different areas of the city. An unknown white truck has also been reported to be lurking around in the area at the same time, but no detailed description has been gathered. If you see this vehicle, do not hesitate to call the Port Arthur Police Department and report any suspicious activity. #409-983-8600
Dodge pickup involved in several suspicious reports about women being followed