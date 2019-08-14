PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police are asking for the public's help in locating two men with felony warrants for crimes committed in Port Neches.

Investigators are looking for Christopher Como, 17, and Brenden Shields, 18. Both have felony warrants according to a Port Arthur Police Department Facebook post.

The two are also suspects in several violent crimes in Port Arthur according to the post.

Those with information can call the Port Neches or Port Arthur Police Departments. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS or text through the mobile app P3 Tips on your smartphone. You could be eligible for a cash reward.