Port Arthur Police searching for man who hasn't been heard from in 2 months

He has family in Mexico but no one there has seen or heard from him either police said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in finding a man who hasn't been seen for more than two months.

Anasticio Robledo, 48, who was living in Port Arthur and working occasionally, has not been seen or heard from since July 16, 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Robledo has family in Mexico but no one there has seen or heard from him either police said.

Police say he may be in Houston and may also be using the name Anasticio Hernandez.

Police ask that if you have seen or spoken to Robledo that you call Port Arthur Police Detective Thomas at (409) 983-8639 or (409) 983-8600.

Mr. Anasticio Robledo 48-year-old Hispanic male has not been seen or heard from since July 16, 2021. He was living in... Posted by Port Arthur Police Department on Friday, September 24, 2021

From a Port Arthur Police Facebook post...

Mr. Anasticio Robledo 48-year-old Hispanic male has not been seen or heard from since July 16, 2021. He was living in Port Arthur and working occasionally. He has family in Mexico but according to the police report no one has seen or heard from him there either.



He might also use the name Anasticio Hernandez and be in the Houston, Texas area.



If you have seen or know where this person might be, please call Det. Thomas at 409-983-8639 or the regular police line 409-983-8600.