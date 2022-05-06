Port Arthur Police searching for man accused of robbing game room employee at gunpoint

It happened Friday around 8:25 a.m. at the Diamonds Game Room in Port Arthur, police say.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in finding a man accused of robbing a game room.

Officers said it happened Friday around 8:25 a.m. at the Diamonds Game Room. It's located at 2248 Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur.

Police said a man came into the building and displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

Police said the employee followed the man’s demands. The suspect left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Below is a photo of the suspect, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

