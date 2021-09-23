Port Arthur Police searching for missing man who is double-amputee in wheelchair

Police say he is reportedly a double amputee from the knee down and is in a wheelchair.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in finding a man who uses a wheelchair and hasn't been seen for a week.

K.C. Lee Fernekes, 23, was last seen in the 2300 block of Green Avenue in Port Arthur on September 16, 2021, according to a news release from Port Arthur Police.

Fernekes, who is a white, was last seen wearing blue jeans shorts and a green hoodie and had a beige backpack police said.

Police say he is reportedly a double amputee from the knee down and is in a wheelchair.

Several comments on a Port Arthur Police Facebook post Thursday morning reported several possible sightings of him in the last few days to a week ago.

Police ask that if you have seen or spoken to Fernekes that you call Port Arthur Police Detective Thomas at (409) 983-8639 or (409) 983-8600.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

K.C. LEE FERNEKES, 23-year-old white male was last seen on September 16, 2021 in the 2300 block of Green Avenue.

He is reportedly a double amputee from the knee down and is in a wheelchair. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, green hoodie with a beige backpack.



If you have seen or spoke to this person, please call Det. Thomas at 409-983-8639 or 409-983-8600.