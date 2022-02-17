Police searching for person of interest in burglaries across Port Arthur

Police say he has a warrant for burglary of a building.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of several burglaries.

Skyler Ray Mordente-Folsom, 21, is a person of interest in burglaries within Port Arthur, police said.

He has a warrant for burglary of a building, according to police.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking anyone with information on Mordente-Folsom’s whereabouts to contact the department at (409) 983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

