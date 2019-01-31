PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur police officer is being hailed a hero after a dramatic rescue at Veterans Memorial Bridge. Patrol officer Jeremy Bearden was working the graveyard shift when he was dispatched to help DPS troopers with a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the man stopped on Veterans Memorial Bridge, got out of his car, and climbed out on the barrier at the top of the bridge.

"By the time I got there he was on top of the bridge, he was already out of the truck," said Bearden.

Bearden, the 13 year veteran officer, said when he realized what was going on, there wasn't much time for thinking, he just reacted. He said the other officers were doing a great job of talking to the man and keeping him calm.

"I remember right at first just as I was walking up just thinking I better not miss," said Bearden, "I figured as long as he was calm and focused on them he wouldn't see me and we could get him back across safe."

Bearden said he's never dealt with a situation like this before, but luckily they receive great mental health training. Going into the situation, Bearden said he tried to envision as many scenarios as he could, so he could be prepared for anything.

Detective Mike Hebert said their officers respond to calls from the bridge multiple times throughout the year. Bearden isn't the first officer to make a dramatic rescue. He said he's proud of Bearden and the other heroic officers involved in keeping the man safe.

"That's very dangerous, what they do, if you've ever been on that bridge and it's at night and the bridge sways with wind gusts it's a very dangerous situation for everybody that's involved," said Hebert.

Hebert said after the rescue, investigators learned the man had actually jumped from a bridge back in 2012 and survived, despite sustaining horrible injuries.

Hebert said they hope to see the man get the help that he needs, and he's thankful they were able to help him this time around.

"A lot of times when we see our videos they have tragic outcomes, but this was amazing what these guys did," said Hebert.

Bearden said it was a team effort. He couldn't of done it without the other officers keeping the man calm, and the dispatchers helping to locate the man. He, like Hebert, is thankful the man and the officers are all okay.

"I hope that everything works out well with him and he gets the help that he needs, obviously he had done that before so hopefully now we can prevent this from every happening again," said Bearden.