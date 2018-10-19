A Port Arthur Police officer crashed into a seafood shop on Gulfway Drive early Friday morning.

The officer's patrol unit was traveling eastbound on Gulfway Drive, the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) said in a news release. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck a utility pole and then the building about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

