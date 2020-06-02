PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are asking for help identifying women in surveillance video from area stores after they allegedly stole 'a large amount of merchandise.'

They're accused of committing thefts on Jan. 16 and 17.

It you know who the women are, you're asked to call 409-983-8634.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

We need the publics’ help identifying the females in this security video. They committed multiple thefts at local businesses on 1/16/2020 & 1/17/2020 They left the business without paying for a large amount of merchandise. If you have any information on the identity of the suspects please call the Criminal Investigation Division @ 409-983-8634. Case #2805-20

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

