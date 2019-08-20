PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur Police spokesperson told 12News officers have launched an investigation into a video that appears to show a man opening a freezer door at a store and licking the ice cream from a Blue Bell carton.

12News was tagged in the video. Port Arthur Police were also tagged.

The police spokesperson says they're looking into whether this happened at the Walmart on Twin City Highway.

We have blurred the man's face because police haven't said if the man is under age or if he's a suspect.

We know you have questions about this video. We'll update you as we learn more.