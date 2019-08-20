PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating a Facebook video showing a man licking an opened container of Blue Bell ice cream after commenters identified the store as being in the city.

A Port Arthur Police spokesperson says they have launched an investigation into a video that appears to show a man opening a freezer door at a store and licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream before returning it to the shelf.

12News was tagged in the video. The Port Arthur Police Deparment's Facebook page was also tagged. Many people in the Facebook post identified the grocery store as a Walmart on Twin City Highway.

A spokesperson for the department says they're looking into whether this happened at that location.

We have blurred the man's face because police haven't said if the man is under age.

In July, a San Antonio teen made national headlines after she was recorded licking a container of Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin and putting it back on the shelf.

Lufkin Police launched an investigation after the video quickly went viral and made national headlines. The video was viewed more than 10 million times.

Because of her age, the teen was not identified nor charged. The case was handed over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department .

Blue Bell responded to that video saying in a statement "this type of incident will not be tolerated".

A 'copycat' Blue Bell licker was arrested in Louisiana July 7. WBRZ in Baton Rouge reported Lenise Lloyd Martin III, 36, was charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for tampering with property after a video posted on social media allegedly showed him pulling a carton of Blue Bell ice cream from a freezer, opening it and licking it.

He also poked his finger inside before putting it back on the shelf, according to reports.

The ice cream company posted the following statement on its website after the original incident at the Lufkin Walmart in July:

"Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation."

