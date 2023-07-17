Port Arthur Police investigating death of 54-year-old man as accidental

He was pronounced dead before 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The death of a 54-year-old Port Arthur man over the weekend is being investigated by police as an accidental death.

Michael Trevino, 54, of Port Arthur, died following an accident in the 2300 block of El Paso St according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

He was pronounced dead before 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas by Jefferson County Precinct Seven Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

Police are continuing to investigate Trevino's death as an accident and have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.