PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded to highway 87 around 1:30 pm on Sunday after reports of an auto-pedestrian accident.

Once officers arrived on scene they discovered that one vehicle was traveling eastbound on 87 when they hydroplaned and lost control hitting a parked car and two pedestrians.

The accident was just before the Veterans Memorial Bridge and caused the eastbound lanes to close for hours resulting in major delays in the area.

According to police, everyone involved in the accident was transported to St. Elizabeth for treatment.

Both pedestrians suffered serious injuries and one person in the vehicle suffered life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and the PAPD Advanced Accident Reconstruction unit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

