Interim Chief John Owens said Port Arthur Police are investigating a report of a body found in the 2900 block of highway 82 on Pleasure Island.

Police have established a crime scene and have confirmed that they have found human remains.

Police also say the remains appear to be female and are badly decomposed.

The man who reported the body said he saw the remains lying in the middle of a gravel road.

