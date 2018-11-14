PORT ARTHUR — Officers have arrested James Holloway, 18, in the murder of Kevonn Washington, 19.

Investigators believe Holloway shot and killed Washington on March 4 at the Lakeview Palms apartments. When police arrived, they found Washington's body in a grassy area near a fence in the back of the complex, not far from the intersection of Jefferson Drive and Gulfway Drive.

A Port Arthur police spokesperson told us Holloway is cooperating. Investigators haven't disclosed a motive for the murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KBMT