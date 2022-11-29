Port Arthur plans to switch up the city's look with new RV ordinance

Marks says that there are currently 153 RV ordinance violations throughout the city of Port Arthur but only three of those were fined or held responsible in any way.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is looking to switch up its look and for residents who own recreational vehicles, changes are said to be coming.

If you drive around Port Arthur, it is not uncommon to see RV’s.

Council member Kenneth Marks brought forth his concerns on the issue before the Port Arthur City Council last week.

Marks says that there are currently 153 RV ordinance violations throughout the city of Port Arthur, but only three of those were fined or held responsible in any way.

Marks wants to set new guidelines for recreational vehicles.

In doing so, he hopes that there will be a reduction in the number of RV violations.

Marks, who recently went out on a tour of the Port Acres neighborhood, says that a concerned resident “pointed out all these RVs that were in the yards in improper places."

Assistant City Manager of Operations and Director of Development Services Pamela Langford attended last week’s city council meeting.

She explained that RVs are common in Port Arthur because of natural disasters.

"Following Hurricane Harvey, there was an ordinance that was presented to city council and passed to allow for the temporary use of recreational vehicles and manufactured houses and so forth,” said Langford.

The ordinance that Langford is referring to is one that was set in place by FEMA and just expired last November.

The city of Port Arthur is currently in the process of updating its recreational vehicle requirements.

Some of the new alterations will permit residents to park RV's on residential properties and require RV's to be parked on a surface other than grass.

RV's will also have to be in a good workable condition and have current registration.