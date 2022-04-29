Port Arthur pastors hoping to stop the violence affecting lives of youth with community event

Leaders in the city are inviting you to be a part of the change they are seeking from the community. They are holding an event on Saturday at 6 p.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — At one of the oldest churches in Port Arthur, there's a call to action from figures in the community to stop the violence that is taking the lives of youth.

Behind the doors at the Rock Island Baptist Church, pastors and community figures are pushing for change.

“And I will be doggone if I sit back and let this activity that is happening now take my city,” said Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam.

A topic Gillam is passionate about is forming a group of local pastors to help prevent from getting involved in violence and gun violence.

“This is a 911 call and when I made the initial call to pastors for this endeavor, I stated that this is a Macedonia call and it is a 911 call and we have to answer the call,” Gillam said.

Answering that call is what the Rock Island Baptist Church is trying to do by hosting an event called Port Arthur United. It's where these same pastors are inviting the community members to come out and support Port Arthur's next generation.

“The only way we are going to get it to stop is come out and help us help them, and if you see something say something," said Jack Chatman, the pastor for the Sabbath Rest ministries. “Those are the things we want to come out of tomorrow's meeting. That we do it as a community. No matter your race, economic status is, your religion let’s put all that aside, and realize we are all in this together.”

A community that longtime citizens like Albert Mills said needs help to shape up.

“We need to get something done and help them in some way because you know it's just too much going on,” Mills said.

A push for change coming at Saturday's event where Port Arthur native Virgie Miles said she will be on Saturday.

“I think everybody should be out there, and now I will be out there now that I know about it, so thank you,” Miles said.

