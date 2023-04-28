'Stop The Violence' | Port Arthur pastors plan to share their plea to end gun violence among youth at rally Saturday

The family-friendly event takes place Saturday, April 29 at Barbara Jacket Park in Port Arthur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food, music, worship and more.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Port Arthur pastors are hosting an event Saturday to share their plea to end gun violence among youth.

PA United will hold their 2nd annual "Stop The Violence" rally at Barbara Jacket Park in Port Arthur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The group says amidst the recent violence involving young people Southeast Texas, this event, which features worship, food and family-fun, is much needed.

"We are not going to let this run rampant in our community, like a cancer," said Pastor of Rock Island Baptist Church, Kevin Domingo.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Tom Gillam III hopes this event will touch the community.

"We are going to have words of inspiration, words of motivation. We are going to have good fellowship, but most importantly we are driving home the message that we are addressing violence, and we will fight," he said.

This is the 2nd year PA United has organized this event.

Last year, it took place at Rock Island Baptist Church.

Now, Pastor Domingo encourages families to come out to the free event at the park.

"We have things like space walks for the children, we have free food and drink. We have things for us to do while we present the message in light of the fact there are still things going on," Domingo said.

These pastors hope and pray that the community shows up for the future of the youth.

"We are losing a generation of young people by the day, that makes absolutely no sense. Once those lives are gone, we have lost people for good," Domingo said. "I mean it's really time for us to wake up and stop being apathetic about. It's not my problem because it hasn't affected my family. Well, when it affects one of us, it affects all of us."

Prayers will be lead every half hour, to help form a sense of community.