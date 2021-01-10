Port Arthur officials planning to improve quality of living for residents, begin with $14.3M renovation

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said the goal is to attract new residents by making homes more livable and affordable.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur officials said extensive and expensive upgrades coming to a city apartment complex are a part of a bigger plan to improve the quality of living for city residents.

Several residents of the Stonegate Manor Apartments approached the city council Tuesday night with concerns about the complex. Officials at ITEX Group, the company that owns the complex, said that Stonegate Manor has not been improved since it opened in 1983. Carpets, walls, cabinets, and other appliances are all outdated.

The company is aiming to acquire $14.3 million to upgrade the 240 units in the complex. ITEX employees said the improvements are needed to provide residents with quality and affordable living.

“New plumbing fixtures throughout the property, new HVAC systems, new electrical systems, new granite counter tops with new cabinets, new playgrounds, and completely new face lifts to the interior and exterior,” Dakota Courville, ITEX Group director, said.

So far, ITEX has installed security systems throughout the apartment complex. The company expects repairs to begin mid 2022.

Clarence Mayfield has lived in the Stonegate Manor Apartments with his mother since 2001. Mayfield said the improvements are long overdue.

“They need some upgrading. As for giving me somewhere to live, you got to make it livable,” Mayfield said.

When construction begins, this will be one of many projects aimed at re-vamping Port Arthur. The city has been working on improving living conditions for residents.

“We have all this industry going on around here. What grieves me is seeing so many individuals coming into Port Arthur earning a living and then leaving,” Thurman Bartie, Port Arthur mayor, said.

Bartie said the goal is to attract new residents by making homes more livable and affordable.